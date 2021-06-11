in Latest, Video

US Snubs Desperate Zelensky on NATO Membership & Summit As Ukraine’s Military & Economy Decay

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine | The White House

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The leaders discussed our strategic partnership in support of President Zelenskyy’s plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda, based on our shared democratic values and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine.

Washington says Ukrainian claims Biden offered NATO membership action plan are incorrect, as Kiev backtracks on account of call

Washington says Ukrainian claims Biden offered NATO membership action plan are incorrect, as Kiev backtracks on account of call

Ukrainian officials have been forced to amend their record of a call between the country’s president and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in which they claimed the White House had offered Kiev a major step towards NATO membership. The transcript, detailing the conversation with Biden, was published by Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration shortly after the call was held on Monday.

Alexander Mercouris

