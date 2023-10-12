The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Out of Ammo Israel, Ukr; Israel Delays Gaza Attack, Bombing, Blockade continues; Saudi Iran Talks, Putin Lavrov Hint BRICS Peace Plan
Topic 992
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ham-ass?