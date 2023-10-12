The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Elensky solidarity tour. IMF to Ukraine, raise taxes. NYT, Russian economy beats US/EU. Gaza corridor. U/1
Topic 1115
Ukraine has now become an albatross hanging around the necks of the collective west.
The financial problems in the west just keep getting worse.
What do you think are the possibilities that the Gaza conflict could push the oil producing Muslim States to cut oil production in a move to protest the US and Israel attempting to exterminate the Palestinian people?
If that were to happen, we could see a big spike in fuel prices pushing the economies and US over the inflationary cliff.
Let’s hope “the end of the rope” doesn’t mean that Zelensky will be swinging from it very soon.
When the Ukrainians realise that the deaths, the amputees and the destruction of the land were all for nothing, they may break out the flaming torches and the pitchforks, storm the castle and anyone in the Zelensky government who benefitted from it all could be toast.