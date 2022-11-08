US NSA’s Hollow NATO Threats

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On Jake Sullivan’s threat to escalate in the Ukraine with NATO and US troops:

The Russian leadership will take the threat seriously, while eventually coming to the conclusion that the US threat is a bluff, and will coincidentally consider National Security Advisor Sullivan’s threat as the virtual farce of the US midterm elections play out.

NSA Jake Sullivan knows well that militarist radical ideologues of Washington’s war party have held sway for a very very long time, as the ideological vanguard of the “western alliance” (perhaps more correctly known as the collective west or CW) and forged US ‘failed state’ policies for seventy+ years.

James Jesus Angleton CIA super spook

And yet, despite CIA control of the MSM and political institutions in the US (and much of the collective west) since the late 1970’s, Neocons have known from the very outset of Dean Acheson’s cold war (1947) to the Empire of Chaos and Lies of today, that their ideology re destruction and chaos to advance US hegemony, must one day end. Will that end be via Russia’s push for a “fair world order” by way of civil war in the Ukraine?

In other words, Neocon ideologues have seen the evolution of their ideology (since 1947) and pinnacle of their success by provoking the SMO now. The beltway’s radical ideologues further understand that loss of this moment will at least sideline their radical extremist Globalist 4th Reich, perhaps to a greater extent than US militarists were harmed by their defeat in Vietnam..

The radical ideologues of chaos and destruction inside the beltway know this is now or never; that this is their moment of vile glory… even if there is another potential reality too, that Washington’s radical militarist extremists – at highest levels of political power for seventy years – are more vulnerable and at more peril than ever.. Reality is that Washington’s Neocons are cowards at heart, snakes in the grass, depraved of the depraved, fixed in self-awareness of that fact, which underlies their pompous belligerence and haughty arrogance, garnered over years of subversion, lies, and deceit at the highest levels of US political power.

Likewise the downtrodden subjects of the heavily propagandized collective west have a brief attention span, which has allowed Neocons at the highest levels of power to persist in their macabre Kabuki dance for hegemony and chaos, and for many decades, relentlessly. Thus Neocons know the foregoing, and that they have a short time to “succeed” even as the public of the CW are relentlessly hounded and intimidated by the war cries of the MSM.

Indication is, that the Russian leadership fully comprehends the above. The conclusion must be that Russia will continue its war of attrition via the SMO without provoking a major escalation that will provoke intervention of NATO troops specifically (or US troops) by continuing to pound infrastructure in Kiev and the west of the Ukraine, while holding the Donbass. Likewise, Russia’s conclusion must be that the perfidious Albion-USA is bluffing about a major US escalation.

Such a war as Sullivan’s would destabilize whatever passes for the US “economy” which is only capable of producing FAANG fantasies and perverse Hollywood nonsense, having sanctioned and ‘tariffed’ its way into a trade war box. The former United States is no longer a manufacturing power, and is no longer able to intimidate as the global hegemon effectively, even if State thinks it can. There is reliable information that the US and Europe are engaging in some limited new manufacture of new weaponry, but that’s late in the day, and not enough to sustain a major world war.

Neocons of course understand that a major war with Russia must have short-term negative economic consequences. However war party radicals have believed for decades that “war is good for the economy” …an absolute falsehood, where the “benefit of war” truly only benefits the bank ledgers of war party Neocons themselves.

In fact, the United States, NATO and its allies are incapable of sustaining a major world war. Such a war would provoke China’s response to covertly assist Russia, just as Iran is alleged to do now, but on a far greater scale. Such a war would provide excellent cover for China to finally defeat the psychotic terrorists of the KuoMinTang who have ruled Taiwan for just as long as the USA has targeted the former USSR and Russia.

Via such events we can only conclude that the vile scoundrels deep inside the satanic underbelly of US State – the Neocons – will finally be defeated too…. and no one knows that better than the Beltway Neocons themselves.

Conclusion: US threat to escalate via NATO in the Ukraine is a bluff.

