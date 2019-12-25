US Must "Pursue Targeted Decoupling" From China's Economy, Says Former US Ambassador

“The US quest for a partnership with China was fated to fail once China’s growth in economic capabilities was gradually matched by its rising military power.”

Despite the latest Sino-American phase one deal to ease tensions over trade, one former top US official is now calling for a decoupling between both economies, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Former US ambassador to India Ashley Tellis explains in a new book titled Strategic Asia 2020: US-China Competition for Global Influence — that the world’s two largest economies have entered a new period of sustained competition.

Tellis said Washington had developed a view that “China is today and will be for the foreseeable future the principal challenger to the US.”

“The US quest for a partnership with China was fated to fail once China’s growth in economic capabilities was gradually matched by its rising military power,” he said

