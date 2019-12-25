in Links, Latest

US Must "Pursue Targeted Decoupling" From China's Economy, Says Former US Ambassador

“The US quest for a partnership with China was fated to fail once China’s growth in economic capabilities was gradually matched by its rising military power.”     

Despite the latest Sino-American phase one deal to ease tensions over trade, one former top US official is now calling for a decoupling between both economies, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). 

Former US ambassador to India Ashley Tellis explains in a new book titled Strategic Asia 2020: US-China Competition for Global Influence — that the world’s two largest economies have entered a new period of sustained competition. 

Tellis said Washington had developed a view that “China is today and will be for the foreseeable future the principal challenger to the US.”

“The US quest for a partnership with China was fated to fail once China’s growth in economic capabilities was gradually matched by its rising military power,” he said

China has boomed since Clinton brought them into the World Trade Organization. The neoliberals and the big business republicans have to much invested in the US-China trans continental economy for a decoupling to happen. Such a thing would require massive state investment from Trump. With a hostile Congress, there’s no chances of him doing such a thing.

December 25, 2019

