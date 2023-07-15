in Latest, Video

US Intel Admits Ukr Offensive Standstill; US Pulls Back on F16s; Zaluzhny Demands Weapons, Right Attack Russia, Says “Doesn’t Give a Damn” on Risks, West Fears

370 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US Intel Admits Ukr Offensive Standstill; US Pulls Back on F16s; Zaluzhny Demands Weapons, Right Attack Russia, Says “Doesn’t Give a Damn” on Risks, West Fears

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Fighter jet deal in jeopardy. Biden angers Erdogan

Why Dennis Kucinich Should Now Threaten His Candidate RFK Jr.