US-Germany Divisions on Anti-Russia Sanctions Laid Bare: Scholz in Washington, Baerbock in Kiev, Refuse to Commit to Cancel Nord Stream 2
Remarks by President Biden and Chancellor Scholz of the Federal Republic of Germany at Press Conference
East Room 3:40 P.M. EST PRESIDENT BIDEN: Please, sit down. Thank you. Good afternoon. I’d like to start by thanking Chancellor Scholz for making this visit to Washington. We had an opportunity to have a very productive meeting. I think our staffs wondered whether we were going to let them in at all.
Jake Tapper on Twitter: “A source close to the Ukrainian government tells me that President Zelensky canceled his meeting today with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock because the FM refused to say Germany would abandon Nord Stream 2 pipeline even if Russia invades, and…. / Twitter”
A source close to the Ukrainian government tells me that President Zelensky canceled his meeting today with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock because the FM refused to say Germany would abandon Nord Stream 2 pipeline even if Russia invades, and….
