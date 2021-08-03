US Faces Strategic Crisis as China and Russia Upgrade their Nuclear Deterrent Forces
News Topic 241
US triggers China’s urgency to strengthen nuclear deterrent: Global Times editorial
US triggers China’s urgency to strengthen nuclear deterrent: Global Times editorial
DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT On Monday, The New York Times quoted nuclear weapons experts from the Federation of American Scientists as saying that China has built a new silo for launching nuclear missiles in the Hami prefecture of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
A US-Sino nuclear arms race is already underway – and we know who the winner will be — RT Op-ed
A US-Sino nuclear arms race is already underway – and we know who the winner will be
Since the 1960’s, China has maintained a no-first-use nuclear policy and pledged never to engage in an arms race but, thanks to the destabilizing impact of US nuclear policy, it has begun an arms race – and it plans on winning.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.