in Latest, Video

Europe, Russia and Greater Eurasia [Geopolitics Focus]

110 Views 1 Comment

Europe, Russia and Greater Eurasia [Geopolitics Focus] – Episode 4

Follow Glenn Diesen:

Log In or Sign Up to View

See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

Glenn Diesen | LinkedIn

Check out professional insights posted by Glenn Diesen,


The book: “Europe as the Western Peninsula of Greater Eurasia: Geoeconomic Regions in a Multipolar World”:

Europe as the Western Peninsula of Greater Eurasia: Geoeconomic Regions in a Multipolar World

This book examines how the EU as a geoeconomic region will be impacted by the Russian-Chinese cooperation to construct a Greater Eurasia.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wtk
wtk
August 3, 2021

Glenn Diesen is great!
Very smart man – understands Russia well, along with understanding Norway/NATO.

Thank you DURAN for having him on your site!

0
Reply

US Women’s Soccer Team virtue signals out of Olympic finals

US Faces Strategic Crisis as China and Russia Upgrade their Nuclear Deterrent Forces