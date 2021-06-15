US-EU NATO Summit. US back paying the bills. Ukraine says they are in NATO
The Duran: Episode 1003
EU to Commit ‘Suicide’ if it Obeys Biden’s Plan to Take on China & Russia, Warn Scholars
EU to Commit ‘Suicide’ if it Obeys Biden’s Plan to Take on China & Russia, Warn Scholars
The Biden administration’s attempt to compete with a re-emerging part of the world appears doomed, as the so-called “unipolar moment” can no longer be restored, say European observers commenting on the US president’s commitment to NATO and Build Back Better World pledges.
I am no expert in these matters, but I get the strong sense that the EU is ruled by the very same powers which have control over the US. The “pandemic” and the mandates going along with it have only confirmed that impression. I believe that both the EU and NATO are constructs by these very same powers. Germany was defeated by the US (actually mostly by then ally Russia) in WWII. Why would European nations outside of this conflict choose to become a part of the EU and NATO creations, which would automatically make them responsible, financially and by… Read more »