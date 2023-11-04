The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US/EU float negotiations with Russia. Elensky ready to visit Israel. Croatia FM kisses Annalena. U/1
Topic 1138
How many 155 shells and 2000 pound bombs will $14 billions buy?
How fickle the world is! I was expecting Zelensky to become ‘yesterday’s child’ at some point but his slide into unpopularity has been so fast that it almost makes you dizzy! All the virtue signallers on social media have exchanged their Ukrainian flags next to their name for Israeli or Palestinian flags. And you know that unpopularity has truly arrived when people start constructing memes and graphics about you. Imagine my shock when these started popping up everywhere today! Zelensky is not only toast, he is the carbonised toast from a faulty toaster that has ended up in the bin.… Read more »