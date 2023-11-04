The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden in Bind, Netanyahu Rejects Gaza ‘Pause’, Ambulances Bombed; Ukr War Lost, US Wants Kiev Talks, Putin Sets Tough Terms
It’s a war crime to deliberately place civilians in harm’s way. Even if there were Hamas members in the ambulance, Israel committed yet another war crime by attacking it. This just proves again that Israel’s real target is not Hamas, but all Palestinians. There is written and verbal proof that Israel’s goal is to annex Gaza after eliminating all its inhabitants. Genocide. Say it.
All the “solutions” are premised on the assumption that Israel wants peace in the Middle East. But to actually understand Israel’s actions, one must take them at their word and acknowledge that peace is not the primary objective. Land is, and for the Israelis to get all the land they want, they have to evict the current inhabitants, something they’ve been doing since 1947. I don’t know why it’s so difficult for people to understand Israel’s motives and intentions, because they’ve spoken and written about them very often. Israel will NEVER agree to a two-state solution, and it will NEVER… Read more »
US politicians owe their power and wealth to their big donors, many of whom are Jewish zionists with strong devotion to Israel. That explains why both Republicans and Democrats are “bending over backwards” to cover for Israel’s war crimes.
Pure Satanism
Biden is a weak, pathetic figure who has handed over his foreign policy to the most rabid regime-change fanatics in US politics. All that is needed to stop the genocide is to stop the funding. No one should beg Netanyahu to be decent, because he’s a degenerate psychopath who is facing jail for corruption and sees a long war as benefitting him. But the neocons are running the show, and to them, Palestinian lives are irrelevant. Madelaine Albright spoke for all of them when she stated that the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children were “worth it” for the US to… Read more »
Hamas did launch the attack, but do you really want to start history on Oct. 7th? You’re always talking about context, so let’s put the Hamas attack in context of the 56-year occupation and all the killings and maimings Israel perpetrated on Palestinian children. Context is everything. And, according to Max Blumenthal and the Gray Zone, Hamas did not intend to take hostages, and the IDF actually panicked and killed a lot of the Israelis who died that day.