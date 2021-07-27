US Edges Towards Iraq Withdrawal As Russia Curtails Israel Syria Strikes
Officials Deny American Troops Are Pulling Out Of Iraq as Strategic Talks Near
Officials shot down a report out of Baghdad on Thursday that the United States is preparing to withdraw its approximately 2,500 troops from Iraq. The push back follows a tweet from a BBC reporter saying that Brett McGurk, the National Security Council’s top official for the Middle East and North Africa, told Iraqi officials that American troops would leave the country.
Report: Russia, exasperated, moving to curtail Israeli strikes in Syria
Russia has “run out of patience” with Israel in Syria and is planning a shift in its policies toward Israeli sorties over the country, according to an unconfirmed report on Saturday.
