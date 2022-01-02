The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US Comes Clean on Taiwan: Will Never Surrender ‘Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier’ to China

US shows China its hand on strategic value of ‘unsinkable’ Taiwan In June 1950 General Douglas MacArthur, the commander of US forces in Asia-Pacific, urged President Harry Truman in a top secret memorandum not to allow China to gain control over Taiwan.

Foreign Relations of the United States, 1950, Korea, Volume VII – Office of the Historian

Foreign Relations of the United States, 1950, Korea, Volume VII – Office of the Historian 795.00/6-2550 Subject: Korean Situation The persons listed above met with the President for dinner at Blair House at 7:45 PM. Before dinner General Bradley read a memorandum prepared by General MacArthur in which he emphasized his views about the importance of denying Formosa to the Communists. After dinner the discussion began around the table.

US once again thinks Taiwan is ‘unsinkable aircraft carrier’

US once again thinks Taiwan is ‘unsinkable aircraft carrier’ | Taiwan News | 2021-12-30 11:43:00 TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Washington’s return to its historic policy of ensuring Taiwan’s security, so as to wield geopolitical advantage over Beijing is explored in a new Financial Times article. Veteran correspondent, Katherin Hille, has penned the piece and quoted former U.S.

