US colluded with ISIS in Deir ez-Zor

Sputnik has reported that a presently undisclosed sources has reported that the US air-force used helicopters to airlift ISIS commanders out of Deir ez-Zor in August of this year, when it became apparent that the Syrian Arab Army would break thought the ISIS siege of the city.

According to the source,

“Amid successful actions by Syrian government troops in the eastern part of Syria in late August, a number of field commanders (loyal to ISIS) backed by US special services, had been promptly evacuated from Deir ez-Zor to safer regions in order to use their experience in other directions”

Sputnik reports,

“The source said that on August 26, a ‘US Air Force helicopter’ had evacuated 2 Daesh field commanders of ‘European origin’ with members of their families from an area located to the north-west of Deir ez-Zor at night. According to his data, two days later, US choppers transferred 20 Daesh field commanders and militants close to them from an area south-eastern of the city of Deir ez-Zor to northern Syria”.

The source continued,

“Militants who lost their commanders due to the Americans, usually tend to cease organised actions, leave their positions, join other ( ISIS terrorist) units or one by one flee. This eventually contributes to the success of the offensive by the Syrian government troops in eastern Syria”.

While Donald Trump famously cancelled the Obama era CIA program which armed and funded jihadists in Syria, it would appear that at a covert level, elements of the US military apparatus is still aiding terrorists, including ISIS.

In 1975, as the United States evacuated its troops from Ho Chi Minh City (aka Saigon), infamous images emerged for former US proxies of South Asian origin clinging to the hilicopter to avoid the wrath of victorious Vietnamese and Vietcong forces.

The report from Deir ez-Zor indicates that something similar may be occurring in Syria.