US Administration Struggles to Respond to Russia, Uses Filibuster it Opposes to Block Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which it Opposes
No Western sanctions can heavily affect Russian economy — lawmaker
MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Russian economy is resilient to any external impact, and sanctions cannot seriously affect it, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said at an online briefing on Friday. “We are going to respond adequately. We have diversified our economy, today it can resist any external influences.
Nato honesty on Ukraine could avert conflict with Russia
Monday’s US-Russia talks over the Ukraine crisis resolved little. Yet they did lay bare the core disagreement driving the most dangerous tensions in Europe in recent memory: the question of Ukraine’s aspirations to Nato membership. After the meeting, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s chief negotiator, said it was essential that Ukraine “never, never, ever becomes a member of Nato”.
