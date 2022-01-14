in Latest, Video

Morrison goes nuclear, cancels Djokovic visa again

Djokovic visa cancelation ‘protects sacrifices of Australians,’ claims PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has commented on the decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time The decision to revoke the visa of world number one Novak Djokovic for a second time was taken to protect the sacrifices Australians have made during the pandemic, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Alex Christoforou

Ernest Judd
Ernest Judd
January 14, 2022

All because of Serbia taking to task Rio Tinto, or because Serbia is an ally of Russia?

Reply

