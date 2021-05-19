US Abandons Attempt to Block Nord Stream 2, Waives Sanctions on German Operator
Biden to waive sanctions on Putin crony in charge of Nord Stream 2 pipeline
The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision.
