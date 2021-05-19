in Latest, Video

US Abandons Attempt to Block Nord Stream 2, Waives Sanctions on German Operator

The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision.

Alexander Mercouris

