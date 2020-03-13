UPDATE: The Dutch Government’s Show-Trial About MH17

Eric Zuesse

The Dutch Government began on March 9th a show-trial which will present the Government’s evidence that a Russian-made Buk missile on 17 July 2014 brought down the Malaysian airliner MH17 which had 196 Dutch passengers, all of whom were killed. America’s Radio Free Europe (which still continues even though Russia ended its side of the Cold War in 1991 and is now non-communist and an electoral democracy though the U.S. Government denies that and still seeks regime-change in Russia) reported on the opening day of the trial, that “The trial is expected to last through most of 2020.” On the following day, the judge suspended the trial until March 23rd. Both sides in the case were still gathering evidence. The prosecution told the judge on March 10th, “we will inform you about some of the latest investigative actions that have yet to be completed and we will consider the possibility that new information will emerge from other sources during this process.”

This is a highly political trial because the U.S. and Dutch Governments had both helped to install an anti-Russian Ukrainian Government by overthrowing in February 2014 Ukraine’s democratically elected neutralist President, soon after which both the Crimea and Donbass regions of Ukraine broke away from Ukraine, and the downing of the MH17 passenger plane occurred in the air over Donbass during the war there between the new Ukrainian Government and the residents of Donbass, whom that new Government were trying to conquer. Donbass is the region of Ukraine that had voted over 90% for the President whom the U.S. and Dutch Governments had just helped to overthrow. The Dutch Government, being allied with both the post-2014 Ukrainian Government and the U.S. Government, is prosecuting Russia as the culprit in that downing of a passenger plane which killed 298 individuals. However, the Russian Government — which the U.S. and its allies prohibited from participating in their ‘official’ ‘investigation’ into the aircraft’s downing — alleges that Ukraine’s Government shot it down.

My earlier report about this trial, “The Dutch Government’s Show-Trial About MH17” covers the actual evidence regarding how the MH17 downing occurred.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They're Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST'S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

