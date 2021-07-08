Un-Wellcome Leap Target Children! Is This Huxley’s Brave New World Eugenics?

The “Wellcome Leap” into Transhumanism – Whitney Webb on The Corbett Report
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41884 Whitney Webb of UnlimitedHangout.com joins us once again, this time to discuss her latest article, “A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction.” Even if you’re familiar with the transhumanist …
A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction
The world’s richest medical research foundation, the Wellcome Trust, has teamed up with a pair of former DARPA directors who built Silicon Valley’s skunkworks to usher in an age of nightmarish surveillance, including for babies as young as three months old. Their agenda can only advance if we allow it.
