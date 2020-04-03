UN Wants a 10% Global Tax to Pay for New "Shared Responsibility" Program to Address Coronavirus Pandemic

The WHO lied about the seriousness of the global coronavirus pandemic. The WHO praised China despite their continued lying. And WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus then later created an international panic and global depression when he overstated the mortality rate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facts be damned.

But now the WHO’s sister organization, the United Nations, believes they should be paid more after the pandemic.They want more power and cash — a LOT MORE power and cash.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced his “shared responsibility, global solidarity” plan this week.

These jackasses won’t even pay their parking tickets and they want more money.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced the creation of a fund for addressing the global coronavirus pandemic – and he is simultaneously asking nations to contribute the equivalent of at least 10 percent of the annual income of the entire planet to a massive “human-centered, innovative and coordinated stimulus package” that would be administered at the international level. Although Guterres doesn’t state it explicitly, he seems to be connecting the new fund, which he calls a “dedicated COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund,” with the massive stimulus package plan, announcing both measures in the same press release. If countries were to accept the plan, the United Nations or some similar coordinating agency would be given the equivalent of approximately 8.7 trillion USD, an unprecedented amount that would be 2,900 times greater than the UN’s annual budget of 3 billion USD. The proposed plan would effectively place a global agency, presumably the UN itself, in charge of propping up the economies of the world during the coronavirus crisis, placing it in charge of 10% of global income.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/un-wants-10-global-tax-pay-new-global-shared-responsibility-program-address-coronavirus-pandemic/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report