in Links, Latest

UN Wants a 10% Global Tax to Pay for New "Shared Responsibility" Program to Address Coronavirus Pandemic

100 Views 3 Comments

Visit Direct Link

The WHO lied about the seriousness of the global coronavirus pandemic. The WHO praised China despite their continued lying. And WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus then later created an international panic and global depression when he overstated the mortality rate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facts be damned.

But now the WHO’s sister organization, the United Nations, believes they should be paid more after the pandemic.They want more power and cash — a LOT MORE power and cash.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced his “shared responsibility, global solidarity” plan this week.

These jackasses won’t even pay their parking tickets and they want more money.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced the creation of a fund for addressing the global coronavirus pandemic – and he is simultaneously asking nations to contribute the equivalent of at least 10 percent of the annual income of the entire planet to a massive “human-centered, innovative and coordinated stimulus package” that would be administered at the international level.

Although Guterres doesn’t state it explicitly, he seems to be connecting the new fund, which he calls a “dedicated COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund,” with the massive stimulus package plan, announcing both measures in the same press release.

If countries were to accept the plan, the United Nations or some similar coordinating agency would be given the equivalent of approximately 8.7 trillion USD, an unprecedented amount that would be 2,900 times greater than the UN’s annual budget of 3 billion USD.

The proposed plan would effectively place a global agency, presumably the UN itself, in charge of propping up the economies of the world during the coronavirus crisis, placing it in charge of 10% of global income.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/un-wants-10-global-tax-pay-new-global-shared-responsibility-program-address-coronavirus-pandemic/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

UNCoronavirusWHOglobal tax

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
garrett wyseSnow buntingBobValdez Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

The thieving fucking bastards aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they just want to rob us more than they currently do. I won’t give 10 CENTS, let alone 10 fucking per-cent.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
April 3, 2020
Snow bunting
Guest
Snow bunting

No need to elaborate on a succinct and accurate post.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 3, 2020
garrett wyse
Guest
garrett wyse

The UN pushing the concept of Global Public Goods, which the eradication of Covid would be a good example of. It’s eradication would be non exclusive in benefit and non rival in consumption, given a free vaccine globally available. Unfortunately everyone is so (and in many instances rightly so) paranoid about local, national, regional and global institutions and the levels of mistrust are at rock bottom. Mind you everyone appears to rally around their own government, whether good or bad. So it would appear that any change will have to come about at the national level. How much coordination can… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 3, 2020

Yemeni crisis ignored by mainstream media due to coronavirus coverage

Austria: The Coronavirus Chronicles