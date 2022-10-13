The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UN vote fails. India, China, South Africa abstain. NATO 10 year Ukraine plan. Odessa cancels Musk. U/1
So how will the Ukrainians manage to run all of these disparate air defense systems? Clearly foreigners will operate them.
Surely all air defense systems are entirely dependant upon satellite/wif-technology? If those are knocked out, they won’t function.