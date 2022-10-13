The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

It might seem that with American political rancor against Russia at quite a high level, that the Russian Federation and the United States are absolutely not in cooperation with one another. However, there are several interesting developments that show that quite the opposite is true – Where possible, Russians and Americans are not only cooperating, but deepening their collaboration with one another on significant projects in many fields.

Let’s start with something far out. Really far out. Like… space.

Earlier this year, former Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin published a videoclip showing the ISS’s Russian side breaking apart from the Western modules of the International Space Station:

NASA Watch on Twitter: “Russian gov’t-controlled RIA Novosti @rianru posted a video on Telegram made by @Roscosmos where cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on #ISS, depart, and then the Russian segment detaches from the rest of ISS. @Rogozin is clearly threatening the ISS program. #NASA #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fj2coK1xR1 / Twitter” Russian gov’t-controlled RIA Novosti @rianru posted a video on Telegram made by @Roscosmos where cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on #ISS, depart, and then the Russian segment detaches from the rest of ISS. @Rogozin is clearly threatening the ISS program. #NASA #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fj2coK1xR1

This happened March 6th of this year, and there was a followup on April 3rd when Mr. Rogozin repeated his rhetorical bluster and honest frustration with the blitzkrieg of sanctions launched against Russia by the collective West as a whole, but he also included responses:

For example, Rogozin shared what he said was a March 30 letter from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The U.S. continues to support international government space cooperation, especially those activities associated with operating the ISS with Russia, Canada, Europe, and Japan,” Nelson’s letter states, in part. “New and existing U.S. export control measures continue to allow cooperation between the U.S. and Russia to ensure continued safe operations of the ISS.”

As a follower of the American space program, I have not been the biggest fan of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, but here he deserves real credit for defusing the bluster. But it didn’t stop here. US and Russian shared flights paused for a bit, but then quietly resumed with a rideshare Soyuz launch from Baikonur on September 21st. This was part of a new rideshare deal reached between NASA and Roscosmos which had three flights from each agency in which a rocket from one agency carried a citizen astronaut or cosmonaut from the other. The first American flight carrying a Russian cosmonaut launched last week.

