The United Nations has warned that by summer’s end, if the Saudi blockade of Yemen continues, the resulting man-made famine could put 300,000 Yemeni people at risk of cholera. This was conveyed in a statement by Meritxell Relano of the United Nations’ Children’s Agency.

Currently there are 193,000 known cases of the disease in Yemen with 1,265 reported. Many of these deaths are children.