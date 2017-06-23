PYONGYANG: North Korea and Donald Trump BOTH blame Obama for Otto Warmbier’s situation

At least they agree on one thing.

North Korea appears to have agreed with Donald Trump in blaming Barack Obama’s administration for the curious case of Otto Warmbier, the American convict who was sentenced to 15 years hard labour in North Korea for the attempted theft of a patriotic poster.

RT cites sources in the North Korean government as saying that under Obama, the United States never once asked for Warmbier’s release.

According to a North Korean spokesman,

“Although Warmbier was a criminal who committed a hostile act against the DPRK (North Korea), we accepted the repeated requests of the present US administration and, in consideration of his bad health, sent him back home on humanitarian grounds”.

The statement claimed that Warmbier was “a victim of the policy of strategic patience” exercised by the Obama administration saying that North Korea was the “biggest victim” of this policy.

North Korea further states that the causes of Warmbier’s death are as mysterious to North Korea officials as they are to anyone else.

Donald Trump has said that

“‘It’s a disgrace what happened to Otto. It’s a total disgrace what happened to Otto. It should never, ever be allowed to happen. He should have been brought home that same day. The results would have been a lot different”.

The clear implication is that had Warmbier been arrested during a Trump administration, he would have been released sooner.

On this, it seems that Donald Trump and the government of North Korea would appear to be in agreement.