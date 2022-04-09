The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK’s Truss wants more weapons. Cyprus press exposes Elensky. Maduro weighs-in on conflict. Update 3
Topic 484
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Sufi’s have a saying that goes, “How long can a man hold a torch against his own chest without getting burned?” The expression is meant as a cautionary warning about the folly of committing stupid, self-destructive acts. Well, allow to put that pearl of wisdom into a newer, more modern ..yet similarly relevant… context by asking, “How long can the USSA and its vassal states continue to go on feeding weapons and all other kinds of material support into Ukraine before the Russians become fed-up and ram 3570 nukes up their collective gender-fluid asses”? Standby for updates on the… Read more »
Did Mizz Truss happen to mention how the new and heavier equipment was supposed to cross into Ukraine without getting blown up?