UK’s The Guardian smears Nigel Farage as Conservative Party collapses (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a recent Guardian hit piece that made the outrageous claim that Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was an anti-semite because of his past appearances on Infowars dating back to 2009.

The Guardian speculated that Farage’s failure to challenge Alex Jone’s “dangerous theories” proved that the Brexit Party leader was himself a conspiracy theorist…and conspiracy theorists are, according to The Guardian’s logic, inherently anti-semitic.

Via TheIndy100…

In the most recent interview last April, Mr Farage explained that the EU is “the prototype for the new world order” and that globalists have been pushing for a conflict with Russia in order to further strip away national sovereignty. While not exclusively anti-semitic, the “New World Order” mythology has long been tied up in anti-Jewish conspiracy. See Also Latest, Analysis, News To be or not to be the Baltics’ and Poland’s defender As a spokesperson for the Community Security Trust told The Guardian, “for Jones’s conspiracy-minded audience, Farage’s references to ‘globalists’ and ‘new world order’ will be taken as familiar codewords for antisemitic conspiracy theories”. During the appearances Mr Farage also expressed views on globalists attempting to start a world war in order to introduce a world government. He also stated that climate change is a “scam”, intended to further the creation of a transnational government. We’ll let that sink in for a second.