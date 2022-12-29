Ukrainian Soldiers Execute Prisoners Of War – Admits U.S. Mercenary

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO-supported mercenary Andrew Milburn recently got drunk and went on a podcast to reveal that Ukraine is a hopelessly corrupt nation and that the Ukrainian military commits atrocities, often executing captured Russian soldiers on camera. Nevertheless, he says, NATO needs to continue supporting this hopelessly corrupt country as a means of deterring Russia.Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss this revealing report of the truth of what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine.
