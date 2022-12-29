in Latest, Video

Russia Launches Biggest Missile Strike, Hunts Ukraine AD System, Preparing North Donbass Offensive, Putin Xi to Speak

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Launches Biggest Missile Strike, Hunts Ukraine AD System, Preparing North Donbass Offensive, Putin Xi to Speak
Alexander Mercouris

Terry R
Terry R
December 29, 2022

(Caution: Ukrainian logic follows) This absolutely PROVES Russia is running out of missiles and is massively increasing the number launched to cover up for decreasing stocks.

