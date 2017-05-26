For the second time this week, a Ukrainian member of parliament (Rada) called on the Ukrainian regime to take a direct lesson from Adolf Hitler. Yuriy Bereza who came to power as part of the far-right People’s Front party said that if the leaders of the regime do not follow radical measures to prevent the break-up of the country, the only solution will be a ‘Night of the Long Knives’.

The term ‘Night of the Long Knives’ derives from when in 1934, Hitler’s fascist regime used the newly formed SS to violently kill and purge members of the SA, the para-military Nazi group who helped Hitler rise to power.

Many have predicted that the most ultra-fascist members of the Ukrainian regime may turn on the leadership in a violent power struggle if certain demands for further war on Donbass and the total censorship of Russian media, including social media, is not enacted with exactitude.

Berez stated,

“We had the combat experience. As soon as I feel that we are losing our control of Ukraine, certain measures are to be taken. I have the plan B, so no civil war is to take place. There will be no return match. There will be only the ‘Night of the Long Knives’ and nothing more”.

Berez is a combat veteran of the fascist war of aggression on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. He has consistently advocated for escalation in the aggression against Donbass.