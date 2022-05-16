in Latest, Video

Ukrainian Offensive Stalls in Izyum, Wounded Ukrainian Troops Leave Azovstal, Erdogan Sets Price for Finland, Sweden NATO membership

1.3k Views 19 Votes 5 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukrainian Offensive Stalls in Izyum, Wounded Ukrainian Troops Leave Azovstal, Erdogan Sets Price for Finland, Sweden NATO membership
News Topic 498

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

19 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 17, 2022

If Ukraine whistleblower were a War, more satellites…

-1
Reply
Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 17, 2022

Starwars.

-1
Reply
Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 17, 2022

Communications

-1
Reply
Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 17, 2022

GLONASS.

-1
Reply
Glaucio Sombra
Glaucio Sombra
May 17, 2022

I will continue to talk About Ukraine…

-1
Reply

UK soldiers in Azovstal. EU Gas-for-EUROS lie. Romania Eurovision vote rigged. Update 1