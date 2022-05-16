The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UK soldiers in Azovstal. EU Gas-for-EUROS lie. Romania Eurovision vote rigged. Update 1
Topic 543
UKRAINE EXCLUSIVE: British fighters trapped in Mariupol steelworks in last stand
archive.ph
No Description
Russia Helps the Ukraine Meet its Emissions Reduction Targets
Russia Helps the Ukraine Meet its Emissions Reduction Targets
Who needs an immediate ceasefire?Russia ends Ukrainian oil refining,Don’t forget, this is about Democracy,North Lugansk and Kharkov developments,Zelensky poll,”Indiscriminate!”Comments are back up, sorry for the downtime Immediate Ceasefire??? As pointed out by Larry Johnson on his sonar21.com, the U.S. Secretary of Defense would NEVER call and ask Russia for an “immediate ceasefire” (according to CNN), if Uncle…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.