Ukrainian Forces in Mariupol Face Destruction after Kiev Rejects Russian Ultimatum, UK Media Make First Admissions War Going Badly for Ukraine
Military briefing: Russian losses mask Ukraine’s vulnerabilities
Victory was supposed to be swift. Instead, the invasion began badly. The Russians hugely underestimated resistance and soon found their positions and supply lines harried by an elusive opponent. But in the end, after months of grinding warfare, Russia won the “winter war” against Finland in 1940 – an attritional campaign that analysts warned could be a template for how the war in Ukraine ends.
Vladimir Putin waves the flag in a polarised country where views are hard to shift
As Vladimir Putin stood before a sea of tricolour flags and tens of thousands of applauding Russians in the Luzhniki stadium on Friday, it was clear that he wanted to portray his invasion of Ukraine as a people’s war.
