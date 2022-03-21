The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
FB & Instagram officially banned in Russia. Serbia tells Bulgaria to not block Gazprom. Update 2
Alex,
The Bulgarians are idiots. Remember several years ago when they allowed the US to convince them to forego participating in South Stream. The Russians gave the pipeline to Turkey and the Bulgarians lost a fortune in transit fees.