Ukraine’s Electricity Chief Says Every Substation Has been Damaged

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On New Year’s Eve, December 31st, Dylan Carter of the Brussels Times reported, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo, said that “There is no thermal or hydropower plant that has not been damaged. There is no big important substation that is operated by Ukrenergo that was not damaged. Such a massive scale of destruction means that Ukraine severely needs equipment to replace the damaged equipment,”

Carter reported that “Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy says that it is in desperate need of material support from Western nations to repair this damage.”

The next day, on January 1st, Chris King of Euro Weekly News headlined “Latest wave of Russian attacks caused ‘unprecedented’ damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure”, and reported that Kudrytsky

said today, Sunday, January 1, that Russia’s latest wave of attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure had reached an unprecedented level.

Speaking with the Rada TV channel, he told them: “The level of damage is unprecedented. It is clear that a fairly large part of the facilities was either damaged or destroyed. And we are talking here not only about Ukrenergo substations but also power plants – thermal, hydroelectric, and thermal power plants”.

He added: “The damage is significant, and it could take months, if not years, to fully restore the energy system”.

Russia is attacking the electrical system in order to slow up the trains that are supplying American and other NATO-supplied weapons to Ukraine’s forces, because almost all of Ukraine’s trains run on electricity; so, this is a way for Russia to soften up Ukraine’s forces for an expected major Russian offensive, which has long been expected to come at some time during the early months of this new year, 2023. The U.S. and its allies have made clear to Ukraine’s Government that if Ukraine accepts any of Russia’s demands — such as never to restore Donbass and Crimea to Ukraine — then The West will not provide financial resources for Ukraine’s reconstruction after the war, and will abandon all of its assistance to Ukraine. In other words: either Ukraine will defeat Russia 100%, or else Ukraine will be abandoned by The West. There is a wide expectation that if Ukraine becomes abandoned by The West, then its President, Volodmyr Zelensky, will be overthrown and quite possibly even assassinated. In short: Ukraine is waging The West’s war against Russia; and, if Ukraine fails to win The West’s war, then nothing will protect Mr. Zelensky.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report