Ukrainegate hoax tries to stop Barr & Durham from investigating Russiagate (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss confirmation that U.S. Attorney John Durham has been tasked by the DOJ to investigate Ukraine’s role in the 2016 US election and Ukraine’s cooperation with the DNC, the Clinton campaign during the entire Russiagate hoax.

Via The Washington Times…

U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating Ukraine’s role in potential 2016 election interference, the Justice Department confirmed Wednesday, the same day transcripts showed that President Trump’s famous call to the Ukrainian president centered around that country’s possible aid in a probe of a missing Democratic email server.

Attorney General William P. Barr this year tapped Mr. Durham, the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, to look into the origins of the FBI probe into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential race, an investigation that ultimately gave way to special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

The Mueller investigation ended earlier this year after concluding that Mr. Trump and key campaign figures did not conspire with Russia to sway the election.

Mr. Durham has been silent about what he has uncovered, but the Justice Department said he has set his sights on Ukraine.

“A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

Ms. Kupec said Ukrainians who are not government officials have volunteered information as part of the probe. She also said Mr. Barr has not contacted the Ukrainian government about the investigation.

The announcement comes as the Justice Department released a transcript of Mr. Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, Mr. Trump suggests Ukraine should investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner.

Hunter Biden was on the board of a natural gas company owned by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, who was being investigated for corruption. Mr. Zlochevsky was eventually cleared, but some have suggested the probe was not on the level, and that Mr. Biden may have been involved