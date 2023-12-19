Ukraine wiretap. Russia’s tough terms will shock Collective West

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I’am making over $220 an hour working online with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 19k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .And best thing is..It’s so Easy..Copy below website to check it…
.
.
HERE——≻≻≻≻≻ https://cutt.ly/ewABzEr9
On the December 19th 2023, the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (at a Defense Ministry meeting with Vladimir Putin), declared that the Zelenskyy regime in Kiev has lost over 383,000 soldiers since the start of the Russian ‘Special Operation’ on the 24th February 2022.
This figure also comprises of the loss of over 14,000 Ukrainian/NATO battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles and 8,500 artillery guns. Shoigu also stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost 553 combat aircraft and 259 helicopters from the start of the Russian ‘Special Operation’ in the former Ukraine.
Sergei Shoigu also reported that since the start of Zelenskyy regimes counteroffensive in early June 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 159,000 troops, 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters and 766 battle tanks, which also includes 37 German Leopard Tanks. In contrast, The United Kingdom lost 383,700 in all operations in Word War 2, which is more or less the same figure as the 383,000 Ukrainian soldiers, that Zelenskyy regime (‘Servant of the People’ nonetheless) has sacrificed since the start of the Russo – NATO/Ukraine war in February 2022. In comparison, the United States lost a similar number of military casualties… Read more »
I predict a full NATO invasion of the former Ukraine in 2024, on some false flag grounds, when the Judeo infiltrated and led ‘Servant of the People’ regime in the former Ukraine, starts to run low on cannon fodder, in the form of Ukrainian women, teenagers and their mercenary scum.