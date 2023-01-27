The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine will define winning. Regime change Lukashenko. Putin is a nobody. Croatia not at war. U/1
I have admired Rand Paul for many years, also his father Ron. Two warriors against the corruption of the US government. “Cookies” Nuland is obviously the prime enforcer/blackmailer of US Foreign Policy and I’m sure she thinks she is invincible but, in reality, she should be terrified that Erdogan will not only react badly about being strongarmed over F-16s but he will throw the US out of Incirlik Air Base and Kürecik Radar Station. Also, the thing about getting everyone to stop buying weapons from Russia, how does the US think it is going to fill orders for replacements? The… Read more »
Now when the lunatics in west have got crazy and banned the letter “Z”, Russians need to, not change but add few more letters to be banned, letters like “F”, “J” and “B” aka “Fuck Joe Biden” and “J” alone for Jews LOL
Then how about “G” and “UK”, Germany, UK, and “U” alone for Ukis and U.S. ?