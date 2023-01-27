The Conspiracy That Is Bureaucracy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
This is a short video that explains how bureaucracies and conspiracies really work.
One tiny error, I said I wrote to the Home Office on August 2, 2001; I actually wrote on August 6. August 2 is my birthday (which was probably what I was thinking of).
SatpalRamIsGuilty website:
http://satpalramisguilty.20m.com/
Link to the entire body of my published work:
https://infotextmanuscripts.org/links.html
If cannot talk, should not talk