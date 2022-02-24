in Latest, Video

Ukraine War, West’s Loss, China’s Gain

610 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine War, West’s Loss, China’s Gain
News Topic 426

Wang Yi Speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the Phone

On   February 24, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone   conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov   introduced the evolution of the current situation in Ukraine and Russia’s   position, saying that the United States and NATO broke their commitments,   continued to expand eastward, refused to implement the Minsk-2 agreement, and   violated UN Security Council Resolution 2202, and Russia was forced to take   necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests.

Talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67830

Meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

The leaders of the two countries discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia. Earlier in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How Eisenhower Predicted Fauci

The Real History Behind Ukraine, Putin, the EU, Gas, & Donbass