in Latest, Video

Ukraine update & Wheat for Rubles has collective west in panic mode

512 Views 11 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine update & Wheat for Rubles has collective west in panic mode
The Duran: Episode 1285

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Knutsen
Knutsen
May 20, 2022

A new cup «I have to say»?

0
Reply
norecovery
norecovery
May 20, 2022

Is there a possiblility a further “earthquake” may occur as a result of the EU grudgingly breaking away from the ill-fated US/Empire-mandated sanctions: serious moves by European countries to advocate toward independence from NATO and US dictates? The disintegration of NATO and possible expulsion of US military bases?

One also wonders what sort of leverage China may wield to counteract sanctions against them, and to prevent escalation of US military aggression in the S. China Sea.

0
Reply
Soph
Soph
May 20, 2022

R.I.P. Vangelis. In Britain they have been paying farmers to re-wild their farms, so they seem to want this reset even if it only takes place in the west with the rest of the world their personal smorgasbord of resources.

0
Reply
mxanti
mxanti
May 20, 2022

Does “cosmic cretinism” mean these people’s behavior is dictated by what they think they see in the stars?

0
Reply

The Great Game this Week: Nazi Skeletons in Finland’s Closet

Ruble under 60 to USD. Milley calls Gerasimov. Blame it on “cosmic cretinism.” $18 Beer. Update 2