in Latest, Video

Ruble under 60 to USD. Milley calls Gerasimov. Blame it on “cosmic cretinism.” $18 Beer. Update 2

163 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ruble under 60 to USD. Milley calls Gerasimov. Blame it on “cosmic cretinism.” $18 Beer. Update 2
Topic 548

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ukraine update & Wheat for Rubles has collective west in panic mode