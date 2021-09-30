in Latest, Video

Ukraine tries to stop Hungary’s energy deal with Russia

The Duran: Episode 1101

Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador & blasts Kiev for ‘interfering’ in its internal affairs as row over Russian gas deal heats up

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukraine’s ambassador over Kiev’s reaction to Budapest’s new deal with Russia’s Gazprom energy giant, Hungary’s top diplomat revealed in a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday. Peter Szijjarto wrote that “The Ukrainian government’s actions aimed against the deal, through the European Commission, are extremely outrageous,” adding “Ukraine has nothing to do with those we make deals with.”

The Duran

Breaking News
Breaking News
September 30, 2021

America weaponizes gas exports to Europe!!! Gives Ukraine and Poland the middle finger and says, “use yours to free up internal biogas supplies”!

“Europe can’t lean on the U.S. for gas this winter,” said McLean of BTU.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/energy/article/Gas-Starved-Europe-Can-t-Look-West-as-U-S-Faces-16495731.php

As alarming as $7.40 gas is to U.S. buyers, prices in Europe and Asia are magnitudes higher: A key gas-import benchmark for Japan and Korea is approaching $30, while Europe is seeing the fuel command the equivalent of $25.

1
Reply
