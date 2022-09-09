Ukraine to continue the war to the last person

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In accordance with the Law “On Military Duty and Military Service” and the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine dated 07.02.2022 No. 35 “On Amending the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 313 of October 11, 2021”, women will be accepted to military record.

Women aged 18 to 60 who have no contraindications due to their health and have a specialty or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty will be subject to registration.

A woman who registers for the military will be considered conscripted and will be subject to the same rights and obligations as conscripted men. The status of conscript will involve being in the reserves of the armed forces, national guard, or other military formations.

According to the law “On military duty and military service”, the relevant categories of women are obliged:

– not to change the place of actual residence (stay) from the moment of the announcement of mobilization,

– and in wartime, not to leave the place of residence without the permission of the head of the territorial center of recruitment and social support of the district (city) territorial center of recruitment and social support, the relevant heads of the SSU or the Foreign Intelligence Service.

By the way, military registration of women in certain specialties and professions is voluntary until October 1 and mandatory after the end of this transitional period. Women on military registration can be called up for military service at any time.

The law shows the desperate state of the Ukrainian armed forces. Young men refuse to fight. It is easier to force women to serve. The authorities are eager to fight “to the last person”, even “to the last woman” and as a result – to the last baby, to whom she will not give birth.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report