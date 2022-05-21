Ukraine: The enemy is the Western World, not Russia

The war in Ukraine reminds me of the war in my homeland Yugoslavia. In 2013, the elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, accepted cooperation with Russia as more suitable for Ukraine than cooperation with the EU. This triggered a highly violent demonstration of the Ukrainian ultra-nationalists on Maidan square in Kyiv. Please see a short adaptation of Oliver Stone’s Ukraine on Fire. Western countries endorsed the criminal coup, which made independent intellectuals associate the coup with America.

When a violent coup replaces a legally elected government of any country, should people obey the new leadership? Anyway, it is safe to say that a violent revolution cannot happen in any country that follows the western world; it occurs only in countries that don’t. It suggests that the world is managed by the conspiracy of unknown people from the West, which incites evil around the world and prevents the well-being of people.

Ukrainian people, who had a long-time desire to reach European prosperity, which was absent in the communist Soviet Union, naively saw the Maidan revolution as a positive thing, but that was a terrible mistake. In the following elections, Petro Poroshenko, a Ukrainian radical nationalist, became the president. A reasonable person would recognize the needs of the Russian minority that constituted eight million or 17% of the Ukrainian population. Instead, the elected president established Fast Forward to Fascism policy toward the Russians in Ukraine. As a result, the Russian minority resisted the Ukraine government, which started the war in 2014 that has still not ended.

At the beginning of the war, a peace effort brought the Minsk agreement between Ukraine and its secessionist republics Donetsk and Lugansk, which determined the principles to solve their mutual problems. Still, the Ukrainian government ignored the peace agreement. Instead, the Ukrainian government has been attacking the separatist republics for eight years, killing 9,500 Russians.

In addition, Ukraine asked to join NATO, which concerned Russia about its safety. Russia pledged it would not let it happen. Did it diminish the democratic rights of Ukrainians for self-determination? Yes, but in the same way, Ukraine reduced the democratic rights of Russia to feel safe within its borders. NATO responded that Russia could not interfere with the desire of free countries to join it, while Russia warned many times this is a red line that must not be crossed.

However, the Ukrainian army’s eight-year attack on Donetsk and Luhansk regions crossed Russia’s red line anyway. Then Russia recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions establishing mutual support the same way the NATO alliance does. Then the first bullet fired from Ukraine to Donetsk and Luhansk regions became an attack on Russia. Russia responded with a special military operation to force Ukraine’s aggressive leaders to accept peace. It was a regrettable decision that would have been avoided if NATO and Ukraine had cooperated with Russia. Ukraine has defended itself from the Russian attack, which started the war.

Even though western propaganda dominates the world while the information from Russia is suppressed, objective information about the war in Ukraine may be found on the internet. However, the cause of the war is hidden deeper. The West has been challenged by the rising power of Russia and China, so they decided to weaken Russia by confronting it with the right-wing regime in Ukraine they control. Then they will likely confront China for the same reason. The West intends to dominate the world by threatening small countries that oppose them and performing hidden conspiracies against those that do not listen.

The censorship of the West has made people not even know where the problem in Ukraine is. It continuously blamed Russia for whatever it could, just because Russia did not comply with their interests. Among other things, western propaganda falsely proclaimed President Putin the richest man in the world some ten years ago, trying to decrease his popularity in Russia and damage his reputation worldwide. This propaganda culminated recently when US Senator Lindsey Graham called Russians to kill Putin. As a result, Russians are becoming what the Jews were at the beginning of Nazism in Germany before WWII. This is so-called neo-Nazism.

The Western people, brainwashed by propaganda, cannot recognize they live in the far-right-wing world. How else can one understand their endorsement of the sanctions Russian people suffer? How come Russian banks have been blocked? Why is the property of Russians confiscated? Why can’t Russian athletes compete in sports with others? What do the Russian people have with the government’s attack on Ukraine? Why is the Russian media blocked in the West? Even Dostoevsky and Tchaikovsky were banned in the west. It has nothing to do with justice but everything to do with the western elite’s desire to control the world by weakening Russia.

The western world has supported the growth of neo-Nazism in Ukraine to confront Russia while claiming Nazism there does not exist and can not possibly influence the country. They also claim that Ukraine cannot be a neo-Nazi state when President Zelensky is a Jew. The truth is different. President Zelensky cannot be anything else but a pawn when the US presidents are pawns of the elite. Zelensky is just a blabberer who reads a teleprompter somebody else writes and masquerades the radical fascist intentions of the Western world. Zelensky was elected by propagating peace with Russians but he refused to accept the Minsk agreement that guaranteed peace. I strongly believe Zelensky was chosen and controlled by the West, which also controls the Ukrainian army, especially the Ukrainian Azov Battalion, which openly follows the Nazi ideology. Please see the report of the trusted Time Magazine in the western world: Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine.

The western world encourages the policy of neo-Nazism everywhere. Western politicians who usually dominate world politics felt offended by Russia’s measures, acting like spoiled children who have had their toys taken from them. They condemn Russia hysterically, encouraging emotional response and blocking reasonable dialogue that may solve the problem. Instead of pledging peace, they supported Ukrainian resistance throughout the war and sent Ukraine weapons to prolong the war. Western politicians have become warmongers. They give the impression that they plan to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.

The question is, how come the western world expects Ukraine to defeat Russia? They don’t. Ukraine cannot defeat Russia even if NATO enters the war on its side. So, why did they fight against Russia? Why do Ukrainians not accept reasonable Russian demands and stop the war? The Western support of Ukraine makes Ukrainians believe that they may count on the West to help them in the fight. This will never come because the Western intention is not to help Ukraine but to damage Russia without consequences.

By prolonging the war, Ukraine angers Russians, making the situation in Ukraine worse every day. The more support Ukrainians receive from the West, the more Ukraine will be destroyed. Ukrainians have just been used to weaken Russia. Ukraine helps the western world establish dominance over Russia at a self expense. Besides, after the war, the Western world intends to loan money to Ukraine to rebuild the country, profiting from it and making Ukraine more dependent on them. Therefore, the war in Ukraine can be nothing else but a conspiracy of the West.

The western world established neo-Nazism in the Maidan revolution to provoke Russians who suffered it enormously in WWII. The Russian special military operation in Ukraine came after eight years of tolerating Ukraine’s attacks on the Russian people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Western people know nothing about it, which is why they demonize Russia. It must be part of the plan to suppress and weaken Russia. So, was Russia used by the Western elite to help promote their interests at its own expense? In this case, Russia was forced to the extent that it did not have other choice.

The violent revolution on Maidan square in Kyiv could not pass unpunished. The punishment would be much smaller if it occurred eight years earlier and is still much smaller than it would be eight years from now. The fire lit at Maidan Square could be extinguished with a spoon of water. Today, this war will cost thousands of deaths, while postponing it to the future may cost millions of deaths. Imagine what might happen if the Ukraine Nazis manage to build nuclear weapons? Hitler would have undoubtedly used it if he had it. Or imagine what might happen if Russians let NATO surrounds Russia? What might the arrogant West do if Russia showed weakness in resisting them? The Russian special military operation in Ukraine is aggression, but it prevents worse from taking place in the future. I congratulate President Putin for his bravery in resisting the western fascist world. His fight will help the world.

I will predict the result of this war. Ukraine will lose it and have to accept the Russian conditions for peace. It will suffer a lot no matter what. European leaders show foolishness by attacking Russia, while the economic crisis coming from the economic war may disintegrate Europe. The US will remain the strongest western country, but after this war, it will lose the world’s leading role, which is a good thing for the world. This war presents the third substantial aggression against Russia after Napoleon and Hitler. Those who know how the previous aggressions finished should conclude that neither this can be successful. The aggression started approximately twenty years ago when President Putin established an independent Russian policy. Russia will win as it used to and become a well-respected country globally, which it has deserved for a long time.

This article intends to present the truth that should stop the war in Ukraine. However, it cannot prevent chaos from frequently occurring around the world. The masterminds of the chaos are hidden in the western world. They are responsible for the wars in Ukraine, Syria, Lybia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Yugoslavia, to name a few and for most of the problems around the world. Even though the war techniques differed in these wars, they all showed the same interest in conquering independent countries. The same lying propaganda presented these wars to the western world. It gives the conclusion that the same people have created these wars. They cannot consist of independent groups because they would fight each other for control, and we would see it. The western world is controlled by a single organization which manages the way people think. I became aware of it in the aggression on my homeland Yugoslavia and have seen the same thing against Russia.

Some intellectuals often call this organization the elite, but they do not try to discover who the elite is. The elite cheats on people better than magicians can and masterfully uses their power to hide. The questions are simple: Who might have such a power to control the western world? Who might profit from the wars? The answer should not be difficult to find.

The elite will not stop producing evil because nobody calls them responsible for doing so. The situation is terrible. Luckily, the elite are afraid of nuclear weapons they do not have control over; otherwise, they would produce far worse evil worldwide.

I expect brainwashed people to call me a warmonger or idiot, but nothing is farther from the truth. I am a philosopher who has worked on preventing injustice worldwide and creating a good society for forty years. I discovered that equal human rights are essential for achieving this goal.

