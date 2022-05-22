in Latest, Video

Ukraine NATO fiction. Russia naval blockade fiction. WEF-DAVOS is back, with star speaker. Update 1

113 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine NATO fiction. Russia naval blockade fiction. WEF-DAVOS is back, with star speaker. Update 1
Topic 551

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ukraine: The enemy is the Western World, not Russia