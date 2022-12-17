The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Reels After Russian Missile Strike, Sends Reinforcements to Bakhmut; Putin Briefed by Surovikin on Offensive
Visit to joint staff of military branches involved in special military operation
The President spent all day on Friday working at the joint staff of military branches involved in the special military operation. The head of state was briefed about the work of the joint staff and on the progress made in the special military operation, held a general meeting and separate meetings with commanders.
MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the joint staff of all military branches involved in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said. “On Friday, President Vladimir Putin worked in the joint staff of military branches involved in the special military operation,” he said.
Regarding Whitehall & the War: I think Sir Humphrey Appleby will be taking all this quite in stride…..