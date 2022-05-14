in Latest, Video

Ukraine Pleads for Release of Azovstal Fighters, Scholz and Lloyd Austin Ask Russia for Ceasefire, Putin and Russia Refuse

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine Pleads for Release of Azovstal Fighters, Scholz and Lloyd Austin Ask Russia for Ceasefire, Putin and Russia Refuse
Alexander Mercouris

goedelite
goedelite
May 14, 2022

So many denials of military expertise by Mr Mercouris! One such denial would be sufficient. If the significance of photos or other evidence cannot be established by Mercouris, then better reporting would simply not spend much time on it!

Soph
Soph
May 14, 2022

Sholz phonecall to President Putin: ‘there are no Nazis; Russia is responsible for famine; immediate ceasefire.’ Diplomacy is indeed a dying art.

