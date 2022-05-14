The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Gas-for-rubles is pulling down Euro. US intel & Ukrainian Twitter. North Donbass developments
The Duran: Episode 1281
Dreizin Report Special “Global” Briefing
Dreizin Report Special “Global” Briefing
Gas-for-rubles is pulling down the Euro, Why the “U.S. intelligence communi-tay” relies on Ukrainian Twitter, North Donbass developments, The threat of Western artillery, And, the usual Prokofiev intro sequence that you know and love, Plus, “Stop the MAGA bullsh*t” . Your latest Dreizin Report video fix Here’s my monster video for today, covering all but the last…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.