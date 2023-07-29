The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine-NATO Plan B. Russia-Africa success. West MSM, Africa summit failure. Ursula peace prize. U/1
Topic 1039
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
What a change to see an update from rainy Moscow and not the sunscaped shores of Cyprus
Thank you, Alex, for the fascinating walking tour of more places in Moscow today. You handled your walking tour and video news adroitly…especially admirable in the rain and wind.
How many arms do you have?
I always like your time spent at statues and monuments. Your tours make me want to learn more.